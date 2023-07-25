First Look at the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Android Tablet

TCL is finally starting to sell their Nxtpaper 11 tablet after debuting it at CES earlier in the year. You can buy it in a few European countries, and it will be available in North America soon. Good e-Reader is the first media outlet that has received an early sample, the hardware is complete, but the box and accessories are subject to change. Equipped with the innovative NXTPAPER 2.0 technology, the tablet’s display brightness is the best in its class, with up to 500 nits, while still exceeding TÜV benchmarks of blue light reduction. Designed with anti-glare capabilities, the tablet is perfect for enjoying in any environment, even under sunlight or from any angle.

TCL Nxtpaper 11 features an 11-inch IPS LCD with a 2,000 x 1,200 pixels resolution with 213 PPI and a 15:9 aspect ratio. It has a paper-like laminated display that gives the impression of E Ink but with the benefits of a colour display. TCL employs a nano-chemical material coating that sits on top of the display and gives it a matte appearance. Not only does that help to stop reflections from all angles, but it also helps to reduce harmful blue light, making the display easier on your eyes. At the same time, a light sensor is built-in that adjusts the colour temperature automatically depending on the external lighting conditions.

A MediaTek Helio P60T chipset powers the device with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The available memory might seem a bit underwhelming, but it can be just right, given the price point the tablet is selling at. Integrated cellular connectivity is lacking, too though there is support for WI-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity—the bundled stylus support 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

The tablet has other features, including mics and four speakers. Both the front and rear come with 8 MP cameras. An 18W charger backs an 8,000 mAh battery onboard. The battery also allows reverse charging, which means it can charge other devices. The tablet runs Android 13 and supports multi-tasking features such as split-screen and floating windows.

The material coating makes it feel like you are not writing on a glass screen with the stylus. The screen has grip and texture, making drawing, taking notes, editing PDF files, or creating to-do lists easier. Our review unit came with a stylus, but I am unsure if this will come inside the box of the commercial release or as an optional purchase.

This tablet seems to make a good e-reader. You can read comics, magazines and replica newspapers in full colour. If you want to read an ebook, there is a “Reading Mode” option, which will invert the colours of the text so that the background will be black and the text will be white.



