Amazon Kindle Kids e-reader is on sale with a $40 discount

Amazon must have lots of Amazon Kindle Kids editions in stock because, virtually every month, they run a sales promotion for it. The company has slashed the price by $40 this time, and you can pick one up for $80.00 and comes with a free case. This is the base model Kindle Kids that came out last year. It comes with a free one-year subscription to Kids+, which has thousands of books to download.
The 11th Generation, Amazon Kindle Kids e-Reader is their latest generation model that came out in 2022. This can be considered their entry-level model or their basic one. It has undergone a heavy revision from previous models, and there are several good selling points. It finally has a new 300 PPI display, all previous models have had 167 DPI, which made it look fuzzy, and now the text is razor sharp. There is a new USB-C port for charging and transferring data and 16GB of storage to house audiobooks, e-books, comics and manga. There is also an all-new system-wide dark mode so that the colours will be inverted; the background will be black and text, adding some contrast when reading at night.
