In a briefing held yesterday, Zhenyao, the global leader in e-book manufacturing, shared its optimistic outlook for 2024, heralding it as the first year of colorful e-books, the site money.udn reported. Despite ongoing global economic challenges, the company envisions sustained growth, driven by a strategic focus on e-books, smart transportation, and outdoor billboards.

Zhenyao projects a promising future, especially in the fourth quarter, once material shortage concerns are resolved. The company expects stable growth compared to the third quarter, setting the stage for a double-digit surge in 2024. The key growth drivers identified include the burgeoning demand for e-books, advancements in smart transportation solutions, and the expanding outdoor billboard market. While optimism abounds, Zhenyao remains mindful of potential risks posed by global economic conditions and exchange rate fluctuations.

At present, Zhenyao’s core business segments include consumer electronics and computer peripherals. In the third quarter, consumer electronics, which include traditional e-book services, networking, and POS advertising machines, constituted a substantial 70 percent of the company’s revenue. Notably, e-paper emerged as a significant contributor within this category. Meanwhile, computer peripherals, featuring speakers and fiber optic products, accounted for 25 percent of revenue, with a strong customer base in the United States and Europe.

With an annual global demand for 10 million e-books, Zhenyao has solidified its position as the world’s largest e-book Original Design Manufacturer (ODM). Boasting a commendable 20 percent market share, the company collaborates with industry giants such as Rakuten and Kobo. Zhenyao’s unparalleled expertise in e-book production has made it a go-to partner for clients seeking cutting-edge solutions.

In tune with the evolving preferences of readers, Zhenyao recognizes a significant shift in the e-book landscape. Moving away from the traditional black-and-white format, the company foresees 2024 as the year for transitioning to colorful e-book devices. The estimated timeline for this transformative shift is set for the second half of the year. Zhenyao predicts that this transition will become the mainstream trend for major brands in the coming year.