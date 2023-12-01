Winners of the MUSE Digital Art Award featuring Philips Tableaux e-paper announced

The London-based art collective C-LAB and Italian student Giacomo Erba have been declared winners of the PPDS Muse Digital Art Award, Invidis reported. The accolade was presented during the ‘Zero Power’ art exhibition, where artworks were showcased on Philips Tableaux E-Paper Displays. PPDS organized the Muse Awards for the first time this year to promote its E-Paper Display in the art scene. In the coming years, the Muse Digital Art Award is set to travel to various cities worldwide.

The overall winner is Laura Cinti from C-Lab with her photograph ‘Living Dead – On the Trail of a Female.’ Giacomo Erba clinched the Student Award for his piece ‘Gneiss/3 ore/°1200°, 2022, Digital Photography.’

PPDS, along with art curator Julia Rajacic and the National Museum of Digital Art in Italy, invited artists to visually depict ecological challenges. Over 200 entries from 44 countries were submitted, and 20 finalists were selected. Currently, their artworks can be viewed at the Fabbrica del Vapore in Milan. The digital art exhibition commenced on November 23, 2023, and concludes on December 12, 2023.

PPDS, the global distributor for Philips Professional Displays, had earlier launched the MUSE Digital Art Award and exhibition in Italy. The project was made possible through the collaboration between Luca Guariniello, Marketing Manager Italy at PPDS, and Julia Rajacic, Art Curator. Additionally, it gained support from MNAD (National Museum of Digital Art) by Italy’s Ministry of Culture.

Whether participants were digital artists or art students, people from different parts of the world could join this event. The main aim of the award was to inspire artists to incorporate eco-friendly practices into their artwork.

Strict guidelines were set for all submissions for the MUSE Digital Art Award. All the art had to be designed on a 25-inch (16 x 9) Philips Tableaux display in portrait or landscape mode. The last date for submission was October 20, 2023. A panel of expert judges, including digital art specialists, art curators, critics, and renowned international artists, carefully reviewed every entry.