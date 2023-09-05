PPDS Launched the World’s First Zero-Emission Digital Art Exhibition

Image Credit: Essetialinstall

PPDS, the global distributor for Philips Professional Displays, has launched the MUSE Digital Art Award and exhibition in Italy. The collaboration between Luca Guariniello, Marketing Manager Italy at PPDS, and Julia Rajacic, Art Curator, made this project possible. Also, it has gained support from MNAD (National Museum of Digital Art) by Italy’s Ministry of Culture.

Whether you are a digital artist or an art student, everyone from different parts of the world can participate in this event. The main aim of this award is to inspire artists to incorporate eco-friendly practices into their artwork.

PPDS is working closely with many art schools, colleges, and universities in Italy to encourage participation in MUSE.

About the Zero-Emission Artwork

There will be strict guidelines for all submissions for the MUSE Digital Art Award. All the art must be designed on a 25” (16 x 9) Philips Tableaux display in portrait or landscape mode. And, the last date for submission is October 20, 2023. A panel of expert judges, including digital art specialists, art curators, critics, and renowned international artists, will review every entry carefully.

Philips Tableaux ePaper displays require only 0.0025 kWh of power to upload the artwork, which is very low. Displaying in stunning 60,000 colors, your artwork will need to take into account some technical guidelines.

Result of the Artwork

The panel will confirm the finalists on November 7, 2023, and announce the exhibition in Milan. The top three will be determined by judges and votes of the visitors attending the exhibition via Instagram page.

Each of the three winners will get a persona Tableaux display. And the artist with the first position will also get a prize of €3,000.

Ron Cottaar – PPDS Global Marketing Director, said, “Participating artists in this premiere edition will be the first in history to create artwork for a power-free display, and the finalists will be the first artists ever to take part in a zero-consumption digital art exhibition. Our idea is to inspire a new generation of artists whose whole creative process should be guided by environmental consciousness.”

Further, Stefan van Sabben, Global CSR and Sustainability Manager at PPDS concluded: “At PPDS, we believe actions speak louder than words, and as a business, we have placed sustainability as a top priority. It goes far beyond box ticking, credentials, and certifications, instead permeating everything we do, visible through our groundbreaking sustainable hardware and software solutions, as well as behind the scenes in our factories and offices. At the same time, we want our solutions to help inspire change on a local and international scale, and for our industry. MUSE is a wonderful opportunity to amplify this message.”