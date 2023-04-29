5 Applications of New E-Paper Display in Various Sectors

The Global Display Solution has come with E-Tela. It is an e-paper display (E-Tela) that gives real-time information. Moreover, the device works on solar energy, uses minimum power, and is made to withstand extreme weather conditions. Therefore, it has many advantages in various sectors.

E-paper Display for Digital Bus Stop

A study found that providing passengers real-time information about the next bus helps minimize waiting time. Even though the time is the same, the knowledge of estimated arrival makes the wait feel manageable.

E-Tela has an all-new onboard media player that manages content remotely anytime. Also, the perfect size-inch display, its robust design, and minimum power consumption make it future-friendly. So, make your travels even more enjoyable with real-time information and the best books to read on your travels.

E-paper Display for Transport Details

The E-paper Display information is designed to be to the point, readable, and in real-time. For example, the GDS offers a 32-inch version which is the most appropriate size. Also, the device doesn’t have a light-emitting diode, or LED, technology which makes it energy efficient.

The device has better visibility than the LED version and only uses 1/10th of the power. So, better readability, less power consumption, and perfect size make it the best solution for displaying the transport details.

E-paper Display for Way Finder

The importance of wayfinding in this age is paramount for all outdoor and indoor environments. To improve wayfinding, the GDS 32-inch E-paper display is equipped with a media player, which lets the transit operator control the screen remotely. This enables the staff to alter the screen as required or on the public feedback.

For example, the staff can update about time-sensitive walk times to nearby tourist destinations. Also, helping pedestrians to find their way is one of its other features. The device has great flexibility as it can work on and off the grid and be solar power. This feature makes its operation smooth in all types of conditions and weather.

E-paper Display for Menus

There is a saying that traditional and modern aspects go hand in hand. Just like magazine Ads still have a place in media plans for marketing, the same is true with other cases. For example, you may have seen digital boards for the menu in many dining places. Although attractive, they are LCD-powered, have a sharp glare, and use lots of power.

Traditional, clear, and more readable E-paper displays are trending to deal with this. The E-Tela display offers conventional black and white menu boards with high visibility and no glare. As mentioned, it works on minimum power, which makes it a good option.

E-paper Display for Gas Station Price Sign

Another application for E-Tela is creating E-paper displays at gas and petrol stations. They are easily readable and have visibility over a 180-degree angle, making them the best choice. The earlier LED signs had pixelation effects which made them less visible. Therefore, gas stations readily choose the E-paper display because it requires less maintenance and electricity and offers better visibility.

