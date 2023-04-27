The world is now a digital space where most of everyone’s routine revolves around gadgets. One sector that this digitization has majorly influenced is print media. For example, in the U.S. Census Bureau’s Service Annual Survey, the newspaper sector’s total earnings declined by 52% between 2002 and 2020. Moreover, print media like magazines, trade publications, and journals have witnessed the same statistics in the past two decades.

Whatever the case, professionals still believe it is best to have printed marketing as it’s not dead yet. Both platforms have their fair pros and cons. So, let’s dig deeper and discover why magazine Ads still have a place in your media plan.

The Wave of Digitization

Reading books, journals, and magazines is the most organic and oldest form of content engagement. Also, reading books can enhance your health. However, the last twenty years and the advent of digitization in every sector have made the world busy.

Everyone wants access to information in real-time. According to a survey, digital advertising makes up an estimated 58% of marketing budgets. Although the information, Ads, and all the marketing strategies are going digital, there is still a place for organic print media in your marketing strategy.

Audience Engagement is a Priority

Digital marketing methods like banner Ads, pre-roll, and streaming audio in the middle of other content are outbound marketing. The main purpose of these ideas is to deviate the audience. However, if someone strongly intends to visit a website, blog, etc., for specific information, they will not watch the Ads. They will close them or ignore them. But there can be a success if your marketing tactics are very influential.

On the contrary, the print media marketing tactics are different. For example, a person picks up a magazine while sipping his morning tea. The chance is that he will read and imbibe the information for longer.

This makes print media marketing highly immersive. As it’s open, always available, and catches the audience when they are in the mood to engage. For instance, audiences like farmers prefer print media over anything. According to a study, nearly two-thirds of farmers and ranchers read print media weekly. So, identifying your audience and what they prefer also makes a difference in your marketing strategy.

Identifying Your Niche

The new age print media publications and advertising have found ways to reach the audience. Particular magazines target local news, small businesses, events, sports, etc.

Moreover, these magazines are available at all stores, gyms, and common places. With interesting feeds and informational and promotional activities, the audience finds them the best source. Also, you opt for the content you are interested in. This helps the organization to find its niche and advertise in the magazines they think the audience will be interested in.

What is the Future of Print Media?

Digitization is in full swing. For example, Apple’s Virtual Reality for book reading is already underway. The evolving methods will soon transform information-conveying techniques and other strategies to the next level.

But the print media is still relevant. There is still a special place for print media. The knowledge of the right audience, engaging contact, accessibility, and good advertising are possible. Identifying the right niche, publications, and audience understanding for print media will efficiently build brand awareness, develop leads and drive sales.

