Advantages and Disadvantages of E-Paper Displays

E-Paper displays are becoming very popular these days for many good reasons. E-paper consumes less energy and provides enhanced readability than other types of displays. For all these benefits, e-paper has applications in various sectors.

But every technology comes with cons also. In this blog, we’ll discuss the pros and cons of e-paper displays.

What is an E-Paper Display?

An E-paper or electronic paper display is a reflective display that looks like ordinary ink on real paper. The display is made up of millions of tiny capsules in a thin film. Each capsule consists of particles of different electric charges and different colors. When an electric field is applied to electrodes on the capsule film, color particles move around, making the e-paper display appear in certain colors.

Pros of E-Paper Display

An authentic paper-like reading experience

Highly flexible and foldable

Consume less energy. The E-paper display consumes energy only when the image on the screen is changed. In comparison, LCD screens need the energy to keep themselves lit. This is what makes e-paper displays suitable for e-readers, which are used for prolonged time periods.

Prolonged battery life

E-paper displays are readable in direct sunlight because microcapsules reflect light instead of emitting it.

E-paper displays cause less strain on the eyes when compared with other display types.

Good for the environment

Because of all these benefits, e-paper displays are being used in wearable and smartphone technologies, in addition to e-readers.

Cons of E-Paper Display

Low refresh rate

Limited color options. But recently, E Ink showcased its advanced full-color e-paper display for applications like in-store advertising and point-of-purchase displays.

It may be slow for video

The advantages of e-paper display certainly outweigh its cons. Environmentally friendliness, adaptability, flexibility, and energy efficiency are enough reasons behind the growing popularity of e-paper displays.

