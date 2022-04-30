AUO reveals color e-paper display at Touch Taiwan 2022 event

AUO introduced a new color e-paper display at the Touch Taiwan 2022 event. The 7.9-inch reflective display, according to TechNews uses cholesteric liquid crystal technology which the company said is best suited for use in the education segment or as outdoor public displays and other similar applications.

As AUO described in their PR release and mentioned in a Reddit post, the 7.9-inch reflective display based on ChLC technology ‘can interrupt the driving voltage after finishing static display and uses ambient light to display the screen without any backlight.’ This leads to vastly reduced power consumption while the company is claiming the reflectivity and color saturation are also better given that there are no color filters and polarizers used.

Li Zhenghao, chairman of Yuantai Technology however claimed e-paper based on electrophoretic technology is better in that they offer higher resolution and richer color saturation compared to e-paper display based on cholesteric liquid crystal technology. Yet another advantage of electrophoretic technology is that they have a soft feel to them which makes them ideal for use in devices that require foldable displays.

The Yuantai Technology chairman however expressed his gratitude to AUO for putting their bets on the electronic paper display segment. AUO are also the current supplier of TFT to Yuantai and both sides look forward to continuing their cooperation for years to come. Such color e-paper displays not only are expected to make it to future e-readers, e-notes, and countless other devices, but perhaps the more interesting application of the same has been the manner e-paper panels were used to make up the exterior of the BMW iXFlow electric SUV during the MWC.

It now remains to be seen when and in what manner the AUO color e-paper display makes it to an actual commercial device.