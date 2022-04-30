Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite on sale at Target

Target is running a sale on the Amazon Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite 11th generation. The Paperwhite with the 6.8 inch screen and 300 PPI display is $30 off, and you can pick one up for $109.99, the sale ends today. If you want to get it at Best Buy instead, the company will price match the Target price. The base model Kindle is less impressive, but a good e-reader if you are new to this whole reading ebooks thing. The regular price is $89.99, but you can get it today for $54.99.

I think the best deal is the Paperwhite, this is the 8GB model and this is the model that came out late last year, so it is really new. People really dig the new lighting system, which packs in over 20 white and amber LED lights to provide a vibrant front-lit display and color temperature system. This is the first Paperwhite to forgo the traditional 6-inch screen and it is now 6.8 inches, the extra screen real estate ensures that more text can fit on the screen. It has Bluetooth, for wireless earbuds or headphones, this is used for listening to audiobooks from Audible, which you can buy from the Kindle Store.

