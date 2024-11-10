Dasung Paperlike 12-inch Color E-Ink Monitor With 41 Hz Refresh Rate Launched

Dasung today launched the Paperlike Color E Ink monitor which comes with a 12-inch color e-paper display. It comes with a 12-inch Kaleido 3 display though the standout feature of the monitor is its high 41 Hz refresh rate. That is the highest to be found on any commercially available E Ink device currently available. The company had earlier launched the 13.3-inch monitor having 40 Hz refresh rate. Now, the 12-inch model offers a slightly better refresh rate of 41 Hz. The display otherwise has a 2560 x 1600 resolution.

The 12-inch Paperlike Color monitor also comes with a front light feature, which means you won’t have to be dependent on ambient light for working on the monitor at night. At 439 grams, it is about the same weight as many an e-note device. This coupled with its compact dimensions of 288.3 x 196.1 x 5.3 mm makes is highly portable and hence can be easily carried in your bag while on the move. The device itself boasts an aluminum alloy build which makes it rigid and durable.

The monitor sports a series of physical buttons on the left bezel when held in portrait mode. The buttons will let you adjust the image quality, contrast, and brightness among other things. As it is, the monitor already features the company’s X Color filter primary color enhancement algorithm for a more life-like and natural color effect. Plus, there is also the Auto-Clear automatic image removal technology onboard that enhances the display quality by eliminating ghosting effects. There is also the Type-C port which acts as the video interface. It can be easily connected to your Windows or Android phone.

The Paperlike Color 12-inch monitor is now available to buy from JingDong where it is priced at 4999 yuan, which comes to around 696.32 USD.