Amazon Has a New Software Update For Kindle and Kindle Scribe

Amazon has launched two software updates this week, one for the older Kindle Scribe and another for the 2024 Kindle Basic. The update for the Kindle Scribe is identified by the version number 5.17.1.0.1. It is a minor update at best, and it is not known what changes or new features it brings along. However, as the e-Book Reader Blog speculated, the Scribe can be expected to have a performance boost after the update, as it happened to other Kindle devices after they upgraded to firmware version 5.17.1.

In any case, Amazon has already stated that it will introduce new AI-enabled features to the Kindle Scribe, which the 2024 Scribe will come pre-loaded with. This should make the older Scribe a much more capable device. The new Kindle Scribe is slated for shipping in December, and we can expect the new AI features to be added to the older Scribe sometime later, maybe early next year.

Amazon has also released its firmware version 5.16.21, which, as already stated, is meant for the 2024 Kindle. Again, the release notes do not reveal much about the update. Even more intriguing is that the update dates back to August, and the Kindle was launched two months later, in October.

However, the latest update does not apply to the Kindle launched in 2022. Amazon is likely treating the two entry-level Kindle devices separately. If so, two separate software updates will be for the 2022 and 2024 Kindles.

The 2024 Kindle is version 5.17.0, and Amazon has yet to roll out the 5.17.1 update for the latest Paperwhite. Interestingly, the previous-generation Kindle Paperwhite devices have both been provided with the 5.17.1 update. So, technically speaking, the previous-generation Kindle Paperwhite runs the Paperwhite range and comes preloaded with a newer software version than the latest 2024 Kindle Paperwhite.

Amazon had introduced the 5.17.1 update for the 10th and 11th-generation Kindle devices some time ago. The Kindle Colorsoft is running software version 5.18.0.1. So, it is apparent that there is a different software version for almost all Kindle devices, and it remains to be seen if that is how things will shape up in the future.