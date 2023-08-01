Dasung Paperlike Color monitor featuring 25.3-inch Kaleido 3 display launched

Here it is finally, something that has been conspicuously missing so far in spite of the underlying technology being available. It is the color E Ink monitor and Dasung has emerged as the first to come up with such a device, the Dasung Paperlike Color. The world’s first color E Ink monitor, as it is rightfully called made its debut on Indiegogo.

Featuring a 25.3-inch Kaleido 3 display, Paperlike Color is available in two versions, the Dark Knight edition, which, as you might have guessed, features an all-black exterior, and the Curved Screen edition featuring 4000R curvature while measuring just 8mm at its thinnest point. The underlying technology along with everything else happens to be the same with both the models.

That includes a 16:9 aspect ratio and 4096 colors along with 3K ultra-high definition resolution. Then there is also the Dasung X-Color Filter technology at work which ensures enhanced levels of ‘color contrast, brightness, text clarity, and dynamic color effects’ which allows for a more realistic and comfortable viewing experience. Apart from this, there is also the Turbo High Refresh Rate technology which too adds to the viewing experience by ensuring smoother displays with less ghosting. The display is back-lit too, which means you will be able to continue with your work even in dimly lit or dark conditions as well.

Further, thanks to the integrated support for MiraCast or AirPlay wireless transmission technology, the Paperlike Color can seamlessly connect with other devices and peripherals using 2.4G+5G transmission. The presence of dual-channel speakers allows for an immersive listening experience.