DASUNG Paperlike Color Revolutionary will not work on a MAC

Dasung has just released the Paperlike Color Revolutionary Color E INK monitor has a 25.3” E-ink screen, height-adjustable stand, cables, screws, power adapter, and user manual. Enjoy hassle-free connectivity with USB, HDMI, Type-C, and DP ports and a 1-year warranty. Sadly, this model is incompatible with the MAC.

The product description page of the Paperlike Color Revolutionary states, “Due to compatibility issues with the MAC system, this monitor experiences screen jitter and has an unstable display. Therefore, connecting it to an iPhone, iPad or MAC to the Revolutionary series of monitors is not supported. Otherwise, the warranty will be voided when connecting it to these devices. Windows users can purchase this and use it usually.

The Paperlike Color Revolutionary is a pretty good monitor. It features a 25.3 inch E INK Kaleido 3 e-paper display with a resolution of 3200×1800 with 150 PPI for colour. Warm and cool lighting makes it easy to use day or night. Listen to audiobooks, podcasts or music via the dual stereo speakers. It has a robust series of software such as an x-colour filter, an accurate colour display algorithm, and a “god-level refresh system. ”

