Dasung Paperlike HD 13.3-inch E Ink Monitor With 40 Hz Refresh Rate Launched

Dasung has announced the launch of its new Paperlike HD 13.3-inch E Ink monitor having a 40 Hz refresh rate. Dasung is calling it God level high refresh rate which is the highest you can have on any e-paper device currently available. However, a general rule of thumb is that a higher refresh rate always comes at the cost of image quality.

The company had earlier launched the Dasung Paperlike Color Revolutionary which featured a 25.3-inch Kaleido 3 display having a 33Hz refresh rate. Now they are offering an even higher 40 Hz refresh rate on the Paperlike HD 13.3-inch e-paper monitor. The e-paper monitor can be ordered via JingDong.

The 13.3-inch Paperlike HD is available in three variants – Paperlike HD, Paperlike HD-F, and Paperlike HD-FT. A key aspect of the 13.3-inch Paperlike HD display, apart from the ultra-high refresh rate is the Auto Clear Afterimage suppression technology in use. This ensures a fresh and clean display at all times that is devoid of the remnants of the previous display. The 13.3-inch display otherwise has a 2200 x 1650 pixels resolution.

Other features common to all three variants include Type-C and Mini-HDMI video interface. However, while the base Paperlike HD model lacks front light, both Paperlike HD-F, and the Paperlike HD-FT come with front light having warm and cool temperature controls. When it comes to touch sensitivity, both Paperlike HD and Paperlike HD-F lack a touchscreen layer, though the Paperlike HD-FT supports touch inputs. Also, it is compatible with PC running Windows and Linux but can’t be coupled with Mac devices.

All three models come in a shade of metallic silver and measure 311 x 235 x 5 mm in dimensions. They also weigh the same 580 grams.

Here is the price of the three Paperlike HD models: