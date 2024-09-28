E Ink and Delvaux Launch Handbag With E Ink Prism 3 Display at Paris Fashion Week

The E Ink color-changing Prism 3 e-paper display tech has now found its way to the ladies’ handbag. As GlobalNewsWire reported, the Belgian luxury leather goods brand Delvaux has introduced a limited series handbag at the Paris Fashion Week featuring the Prism 3 e-paper panel. No wonder this provides a whole new dimension to the concept of luxury handbags that we have known of so far. With the option to change the display pattern at your own will, this allows you to flaunt your style unlike any other we have ever seen before. In the end, what you have is not just a handbag, it’s a bold statement of elegance and sophistication.

It being an E Ink display, there is just the minimum drain on battery power. As is already known, there is no power drawn when the image is static, requiring only a small amount of power when the display changes. The pattern to be displayed can be programmed easily. The Prism 3 e-paper panel itself is quite durable while still being flexible. You shouldn’t need any elaborate maintenance routine for the bag, apart from ensuring a consistent power supply. The reflective nature of the display makes it easy to merge with the surroundings while still being unique.

“E Ink has explored how to integrate our films into textiles for a number of years,” said Tim O’Malley, Associate Vice President of E Ink’s US Business Unit. “In Delvaux we found a partner that had the vision to imagine new possibilities in how the two materials could work together harmoniously. The resulting designs highlight how innovative materials like E Ink Prism can be seamlessly woven into a traditional material, honoring both history and the future.”

In the past, we have seen the E Ink Prism 3 panels being adopted on surfaces as diverse as dress material, cars and electric guitars to even luxury toilets. Perhaps the most famous has been the BMW luxury SUV project among all the E Ink Prism 3-based projects we have seen so far. That could be due to the sheer scale of the application of the e-paper panels, covering the entire car surface and is hence the most attention-grabbing among all.

“Our Helios project unifies extreme tradition with extreme innovation. Once more, it’s the fruit of an encounter and truly collaborative work which started more than two years ago between E Ink’s and Delvaux’s teams,” said Jean-Marc Loubier, Delvaux’s CEO. “The start, in January 2022, is the discovery of E Ink’s innovative technology with new materials, light, and colours at CES in Las Vegas. Our project demonstrates the drive to mix this extraordinary tech with our leather mastery and create outstanding bags, for real, daily use. Commitment and collaboration pushed our two companies well beyond their comfort zones to reach a historic result.”

It will be interesting to see where next we can see the Prism 3 display appear next. Given the flexible nature of the display, the possibilities are just endless.