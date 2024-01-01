E Ink and Papercast unveil Japan’s first smart bus stop

In a groundbreaking collaboration, E Ink Holdings and Papercast Ltd have joined forces to introduce a cutting-edge solar-powered e-paper passenger information display technology for a pioneering smart bus stop project in Aizuwakamatsu city, Japan.

Administered by Aizu Riding Car Development, a consortium led by Michinori Holdings, operator of the Aizuwakamatsu bus service, Aizu Bus, the project aims to enhance service convenience and reduce ongoing costs by digitally connecting bus stops. As MassTransit reported, the consortium, which includes Toppan Printing, KDDI Corporation, Hakuhodo, and Weathernews Corporation, has chosen E-paper as the preferred technology. By partnering with E Ink, Papercast’s solar-powered, wireless bus stop display technology will be at the forefront of this innovative initiative.

Bogdan Pavlic, Chief Technology Officer at Papercast, highlighted the innovation behind the project, stating, “Using E Ink display components, Papercast has developed a platform specifically to meet the real-time bus stop information requirements of operators and their users. With a focus on innovation, Papercast offers a unique range of features with up to 9 times more energy efficiency than comparable alternatives.”

E-paper, known for its sunlight readability and high contrast, presents real-time updates, making it an ideal information display for bus stops. Dr. FY Gan, Executive Vice President of Sales Center at E Ink Holdings, emphasized the environmental benefits of E-paper, saying, “E Ink’s goal is to deliver revolutionary products, user experiences, and environmental benefits through advanced technology development. We are glad to co-work with Papercast and the value chain to enable this new application.”

The project addresses a significant challenge in Japan, where 90 percent of the 500,000 nationwide bus stops lack a power supply. E Ink’s low-power display technology combined with low-power, wide area (LPWA) wireless technology allows for easy solar-powered installations without the need for power and network cables. Rado Skender, Director of Business Development at Papercast, noted, “It is expected that this will facilitate widespread fulfillment across the bus network in the future, benefiting more users and helping to boost service adoption.”

Managed remotely through the Papercast data management platform, the multi-lingual displays at the bus stops will provide live bus arrivals, timetables, route data, route transfers, service alterations, and a range of other travel advice. Rado Skender added, “Providing this information in real-time to bus stops will improve the customer experience, remove barriers to usage, and ultimately increase ridership among both residents and visitors alike.”

One notable advantage of the system is the elimination of the need to replace paper timetables, which often become outdated and do not accurately reflect service timings. The ability to remotely update content on digital displays ensures that arrival information is current, enabling better management and meeting user expectations.

Launched in March 2016 after extensive field testing, Papercast, designed entirely based on E Ink display technology, has become a global success, currently deployed in more than 20 countries worldwide. This innovative collaboration marks a significant step forward in revolutionizing public transportation and enhancing the overall commuter experience.