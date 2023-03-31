E Ink and SuperUs Systems collaborate to advance localization of e-paper technology in India

E Ink and SuperUs Systems have formed a partnership to explore new ways to localize ePaper technology in India and expand the application of ePaper devices. The focus of this collaboration is on meeting the growing demand for sustainable outdoor displays that can reduce recurring energy costs. E Ink’s ePaper displays are a perfect solution for this, as they are low power, energy-efficient, and have a reflective surface that uses ambient light, making them suitable for outdoor use.

SuperUs Systems has partnered with E Ink to develop eco-friendly ePaper devices in India. E Ink’s EPD panels will be utilized by SuperUs Systems to create sustainable ePaper devices. In addition, SuperUs Systems will create an information ecosystem to ensure that the technology is localized to suit Indian requirements. SuperUs Systems is making significant investments in its R&D capability and manufacturing facility to offer specialized e-paper devices to address the increasing demand for eco-friendly products in India.

“We are glad to be part of the E Ink ecosystem,” says Ali Hussain Cochin, Founder of SuperUs Systems. “We are localizing technology, with a goal to build devices from an Indian context. Every Smart City needs smart devices that can efficiently work on low energy consumption as well. SuperUs Systems is building such devices using E Ink ePaper displays like connected Bus Stops, Hospitals, Retail, Railways and many more. These products help attain sustainability goals in every vertical it serves, thereby leading the country to comply with the global goals of achieving a cleaner environment for our future generations.”

“We are excited to work with SuperUs to bring new E Ink-enabled solutions to the India market,” said Vignesh Sanmugam, Director, E Ink. “Our technology provides the power of digitizing information with a low-power solution that gives cities the ability to meet their sustainability goals.”

E Ink is also spearheading energy-efficient Smart City Solutions around the world in pursuit of its commitment to sustainability. E Ink has long been dedicated to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting sustainable technologies in response to climate change. E Ink and SuperUs Systems also showcased a comprehensive Smart City Solution at the Smart City Expo in Delhi which took place from March 27th to 29th, 2023. There, the two companies demonstrated the potential of sustainable technologies in promoting the advancement of Smart Cities.