E Ink clock shows time and a host of other info

There has been no dearth of smart clock hacks featuring E Ink displays and here is another from mattwach which has an interesting take on the concept thanks to its wooden build. As Hackaday revealed, making up the core of the clock is the Atmega328p microchip that runs off a 32.768 KHz clock crystal. This allows for the twin advantages of precise timekeeping while also ensuring the drain on the battery is just the minimum.

Then there is also a GPS module on board that allows the clock to sync with the satellite time. This ensures the most accurate time is shown at all times. That said, GPS usage is kept to just the bare minimum and is switched on only when needed. This is done to save about 30-100 mA that the module needs for its operation. The small Waveshare display looks quite sharp as well.

Also, apart from showing accurate time, the device is also designed to show other related information. Those include temperature, humidity, and pressure data for which the device comes integrated with the required sensors. Sunrise and sunset times are shown too, as is the current phase of the moon.

The clock uses 3D printed parts while the entire thing is enclosed within a wooden case which, it must be said, adds a distinct character to the clock. Also, thanks to the Waveshare e-paper module, power consumption is reduced to just the minimum, with two pairs of AAA cells that need to be replaced only about twice a year. It doesn’t require an active internet connection as well for its operation.

Catch up with the video below for more information.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.