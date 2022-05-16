Wikipedia is broken on many older Kindle e-readers

Amazon has a Wikipedia system on their Kindle e-readers. If you long press on a specific word in a book, you can either look it up in the dictionary or get the complete definition and history of it in Wikipedia. Older Kindle e-readers are not able to look up the full description in Wikipedia anymore. However, the little popup card that gives a brief paragraph of Wikipedia still works. I believe the inability to view the full Wikipedia page might have something to do with an invalid certificate error. This might have something to do with Wikipedia no longer supporting TLS 1.0 and 1.1, and many older Kindles do not support a modern version of TLS.

If you are running firmware update 5.14.2 and cannot access Wikipedia do not despair. Likely Amazon is fixing this error behind the scenes and may update most Kindles so they can access Wikipedia again. Many older Kindles get updated when Amazon upgrades the TLS on their own store or other related Kindle services, so there is precedence with this sort of thing.

Are you able to access Wikipedia on your Kindle or do you get an invalid certificate error? Let us know what Kindle model you have by commenting down below.



( Editor-in-chief ) Michael Kozlowski has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.