E Ink Emerges as Finalist for Reuters’ Responsible Business Awards in Net Zero Category

In an official blog post, E Ink proudly announces its selection as a finalist for the prestigious Reuters’ responsible business awards, specifically in the net zero category. This distinguished accolade celebrates companies that exhibit a concrete trajectory toward the 1.5-degree target by showcasing a publicly communicated net zero commitment, coupled with transparent data, disclosures, and investments to reinforce it. As part of our unwavering commitment to curbing environmental impact and realizing net zero emissions by 2030, we have proactively introduced an array of measures aimed at enhancing energy efficiency, reducing waste and emissions, and amplifying our reliance on renewable energy sources.

While this accomplishment stands as a pivotal milestone, the journey has been nothing short of an unwavering dedication to the company’s sustainability ideals and a testament to the collaborative spirit toward achieving the goal. Here are some of the major milestones that the company achieved in its journey towards attaining a net zero future.

E Ink Achieves RE20 and Embraces the Climate Pledge

E Ink achieved a momentous distinction in December 2022 by becoming the pioneering display company to attain RE20 status across its global operations. RE20, a bold initiative, strives to elevate the proportion of renewable energy in the worldwide energy mix to 20 percent by 2025. Our triumphant feat involves sourcing 100 percent renewable energy for our trio of US offices, along with our branches in Japan and South Korea. Furthermore, our roadmap envisions achieving 100 percent renewable energy for our manufacturing facilities situated in Taiwan and China by 2030.

Adding to our trailblazing accomplishments, E Ink proudly joins the ranks of the Climate Pledge, a visionary initiative co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism. The core objective: achieving carbon neutrality by 2040, a full decade ahead of the Paris Agreement. Encompassed by the Climate Pledge, E Ink commits to consistent greenhouse gas emission measurement and reporting, the implementation of decarbonization strategies aligned with the Paris Agreement, and the offsetting of any residual emissions through reputable means.

E Ink Garners Industry Recognition in S&P Sustainability Yearbook 2023 Rankings

E Ink’s fervent efforts toward sustainability have garnered significant recognition, as evidenced by our inclusion in the prestigious S&P Sustainability Yearbook 2023 Rankings. This distinguished compilation highlights the standout performances of companies within the industry, gauged through financial, material, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics. E Ink achieved a place within the top 10% of enterprises within the ITC Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components sector, distinguishing itself as an Industry Mover.

In its commitment to reducing carbon footprint, E Ink is not only leading by example but also extending its influence to customers and end-users. Research efforts have delved into the CO2 impact of e-paper displays compared to conventional display technologies across diverse markets. Findings reveal that e-paper displays yield substantial reductions in CO2 emissions vis-à-vis paper or LCD displays over their lifecycles.

Notable statistics include ePaper usage for electronic shelf labels resulting in up to 99 percent CO2 emissions savings compared to paper labels; ePaper for public information signs reducing CO2 emissions by up to 98 percent versus LCD signs; and ePaper eReaders contributing to as much as 97 percent CO2 emissions reduction compared to printed books.

E Ink’s overarching vision revolves around the transformation of surfaces into intelligent and eco-friendly entities through the power of e-paper technology. As a distinguished nominee for the esteemed Net Zero Transition Award at the 2023 Reuters Business Awards, we stand as a company that not only embraces a tangible journey toward the 1.5-degree objective but substantiates it through transparent net zero commitments, reinforced by robust data, disclosures, and strategic investments. E Ink’s innovative spirit, clean energy initiatives, data-driven progress toward net zero, and resounding positive impact on business, communities, and the environment position us as formidable contenders for this prestigious honor.