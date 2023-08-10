Onyx Boox launches ReadersConnect tag in its community

Onyx Boox has unveiled an exciting addition to its online community: a brand-new tag that it has named “ReadersConnect.” The company that took to Reddit to announce the development said this has been done to honor the sheer delight of reading and to facilitate the exchange of those profound literary gems that have etched themselves into the recesses of our hearts and minds.

With “ReadersConnect,” enthusiastic members will be able to forge connections with fellow bibliophiles and share with them their latest literary adventures and experiences. It serves as an inviting avenue for like-minded individuals to engage, share, and relish the intricate tapestry of literary marvels. Members will have the opportunity to unearth novel book suggestions that resonate with personal interests and passions.

This marks an effort on the part of the company that specializes in the design and manufacture of e-books and e-note devices to cultivate a thriving community where members converge to discuss nothing but books. Boox offers a diverse range of e-readers and e-note devices having both monochrome and color displays in various size options. More recently, it launched the Palma, a smartphone-sized e-reader. Among its other devices launched in recent times include the Tab Mini C and the Tab Ultra C, both featuring the Kaleido 3 color E Ink display.

The company also listed out the steps to participate in community discussions.

Every week, the company will post in the community a distinct theme of book recommendations.

When presenting a book, feel free to contribute beneath the weekly thematic posts or conveniently tag your recommendation with “ReadersConnect.”

Share a snapshot of the book’s essence, artfully avoiding any spoilers.

Articulate the elements that, according to you, render the book exceptional in your eyes, outlining reasons why it merits a coveted spot on the reading lists of all.

Indulge in meaningful dialogues with fellow members, exchanging insights and exploring the literary offerings they endorse.

Books, with an enchanting ability of its own and can transport us to otherworldly realms. Sharing about them with others can be as much fun as getting immersed in them, something that ReadersConnect let’s you do conveniently.