E INK has developed a 13.3 Screen with Spectra 6

At the Digital Signage Japan event, E INK unveiled a 13.3-inch device running Spectra 6 e-paper, a technology they’ve never used in a screen this size before. While it’s not yet optimized for e-readers or e-notes, it’s a perfect fit for signage or a digital photo frame, showcasing the device’s versatility.
E Ink Spectra 6 builds upon the prior generations of the Spectra platform and has been engineered to provide a print-quality replacement for any paper sign. It also features an enhanced colour spectrum and an advanced colour imaging algorithm to improve marketing and advertising performance. E Ink Spectra 6 enables customers to utilize a full-colour display with low power consumption for indoor digital signage, replacing paper signs or light-emitting displays.
E Ink Spectra 6 is a full-colour product, providing a level of colour saturation and vividness never before seen in a reflective display and with the ability to give a visual performance similar to the most advanced paper colour printers on the market today. The display features a 60,000-colour gamut and a contrast ratio of up to 30:1. As this is a reflective display, it has a nearly 180-degree viewing angle and is easy to read in bright light. The model we saw had a resolution of 1600×1200 with 150 PPI.
