E INK has Gallery Plus development kits are now available

E INK announced Gallery Plus early this year and this is new color e-paper technology. The company has managed to solve the refresh issues that were plaguing it for years. Gallery Plus has 5 different refresh speeds that can be customized with a combination of hardware and software tweaks. E INK is now selling development kits in two different sizes. They have a 13.3 inch screen which is ideal for e-readers and e-notes and retails for $799. There is also a 25 inch version that is aimed transportation and digital signage and retails for $1500.

Gallery Plus is E INKS next-generation full color digital paper with improved color gamut and can display 50,000 colors. E Ink Gallery Plus is using E Ink Advanced Color E-Paper, a full color electronic ink system with four color pigments: cyan, magenta, yellow, and white, used to achieve a full color gamut at each pixel. The contrast ratio is improved by 40%, from 10 to 14, providing a more impactful visual experience. The look and feel of the new generation is similar to color prints, with the benefit of digital changes that allow for instant updates to match with promotion and communication needs.

The displays for sale are only for the e-paper display module, adapters, Micro USB Cable, SD card. You will have to buy the MCU driving board Raspberry Pi #3. Please purchase from Here.

