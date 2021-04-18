E Ink has partnered with Data Modul to tap ePaper market in Europe and the US

E Ink Holdings, the company that innovated electronic ink technology announced a tie-up with Data Modul that will make the latter a reseller of E Ink displays. The focus areas for the new partnership will be the European and US markets. Also, it is the industrial, IoT, medical, and retail industries that the duo will be targeting.

Data Modul is already counted among the largest developers of display solutions, be it for the monitor, embedded panels, PC solution, and so on. The company will be selling several of E Ink products in varying sizes. For instance, there are going to be plain black and white displays along with tri-color and full-color displays. The display size too will range from as small as 1.1-inch to all the way up to 42-inches.

The displays being extremely power efficient, those can last for months or even years depending on the size of the display as well as the battery. When paired with a solar power source, the display will have an almost unlimited lifespan. Those being of the high-contrast type also makes the display being equally readable in almost any lighting condition, which can be indoor usage to deployment even in bright sunlight conditions.

With the partnership with Data Modul, E Ink is hoping to reach out to more markets and industry segments.

