E Ink Launches E Ink Gallery Plus

Today, E Ink launched E Ink Gallery Plus – their next-generation full color digital paper with improved color gamut and 40% better contrast ratio. This new generation is available in various sizes to cater to different customers in the digital signage market across the retail, restaurant and transportation industries. E Ink Gallery Plus reduces the impact on the environment by replacing single-use printed posters in commercial advertising and public information displays, emphasizing the company’s commitment to sustainability.

E Ink Gallery Plus is using E Ink Advanced Color E-Paper, a full color electronic ink system with four color pigments: cyan, magenta, yellow, and white, used to achieve a full color gamut at each pixel. The contrast ratio is improved by 40%, from 10 to 14, providing a more impactful visual experience. The look and feel of the new generation is similar to color prints, with the benefit of digital changes that allow for instant updates to match with promotion and communication needs. E Ink Gallery Plus will be available in various sizes for customers, including 13.3-inch, 25.3-inch, and 28-inch.

“E Ink has been investing considerable R&D resources in e-paper film and modules, as well as in color drivers, hardware and software, enabling continuous refinement and innovative breakthroughs in e-paper technology,” said the CEO of E Ink, Johnson Lee. “The new generation of E Ink Gallery Plus significantly improves the contrast ratio of our full color e-paper and can help customers’ make their advertisements more eye-catching.”

E Ink will cooperate with ecosystem partners to jointly introduce E Ink Gallery Plus into the digital signage market. The goal is to replace single-use printed posters in commercial advertising and public information displays and reduce the impact on the environment. E Ink Gallery Plus features low-power consumption, can be driven from solar power and is eye-friendly, attributes that are beneficial in the development of sustainable smart cities.



( Editor-in-chief ) Michael Kozlowski has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.