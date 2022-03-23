First Look at the Hisense Touch HIFI Music Player Museum Edition

The Hisense Touch is a HIFI music player with an E INK screen. It came out last year, and remains one of the best music players around. The major selling points is 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, Android 11 and external speakers, in addition to a 3.5mm headphone jack. It supports lossless audio formats, so you can easily listen to FLAC and or Spatial Audio via Apple Music.

The Hisense Touch features a 5.84 capacitive touchscreen E INK Carta HD e-paper display with a resolution of solution of 1440 x 720 with 287 PPI. This is a dedicated music player not a phone, although it has the same form factor has one. It has square corners, similar to the old iPhones. It has made of a highly durable aluminum. It has a front-lit display and color temperature system with 32 LED lights.

Underneath the hood is a Qualcomm quadcore processor, 4GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. There is a front-facing camera and USB-C port for charging the device and WIFI to access the internet and download apps. This device supports Bluetooth 5.1, so you can plugin a pair of headphones, but HIFI audio cannot be outputted through Bluetooth, because it uses different codecs. On the bottom of the device is stereo speakers, AAC dual 1216, which means each speaker is the exact same size. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series of smartphones speakers are different sizes, which means the Hisense player produces better audio. Basically, we put a flagship iPhone and Android phone side by side and the Hisense blew them away, the audio output is basically doubled, without any crackle or hissing. The power button and volume buttons are on the right side and E INK button on the left. The E INK button can be mapped to launch any function, such as an automatic page refresh, launching a particular app or calling up a the web browser. It is powered by a 3,500 mAh battery and supports 50w fast charging. It is very light, the weight is 155g.

This music player is employing Google Android 11 and has a package installer. You can easily download all of your favorite apps from the internet, or download an alternative app store, such as Amazon. There are many languages that are supported, including English. It is primarily marketed in China, so there is a bunch of pre-loaded Chinese apps, and a Chinese app store. Luckily, you can uninstall everything by long pressing on the app and uninstalling it. The fact that it supports English cannot be understated, this makes it extreamly viable for a large international audience.

The Museum Edition is is based on the same hardware as the Hisense Touch, but this model in done in partnership with Xian Museum, which is one of the largest ones in China. It comes with a green silicone case and on the back is the Hisense Logo and also artistic stylings. It also ships with a large leather-bound notebook, which is used to take notes with a traditional pen or pencil. It is green and has a large outline of a Crain bird, along with the name of the Museum. There is a bookmark that accompanies it. There are a series of pages devoted towards one layout or another. This includes college rules, drafting, scheduling, cornel notes and more! This feels really high quality. Also inside of the box is a white USB-C cable, quick start guide, warranty and the Hisense Music Touch Player.

We have done a comprehensive hands on review of the Hisense Touch HIFI Music Player when it first came out, so you can get a sense of all of the hardware, software and music player. You can purchase Hisense Touch Museum Edition from the Good e-Reader Store for $359.99.



