E INK Launches On-Cell Touch e-Paper module

E INK has just announced that they have released a On-Cell Touch e-paper module, that supports Kaleido Plus color e-paper and Carta HD. Most devices that use digital paper such as e-readers or e-notes, incorporate touch screens by laminating a touch sensor on top of the display. E Ink’s new technology incorporates touch directly into the e-paper – making the display clearer for the end-user and the cost of materials lower for device manufacturers.
This new technology dramatically increases performance of black and white displays by 30% and increases the contrast ratio, providing readers with clearer and more defined text. When used with E Ink Kaleido Plus, the color contrast ratio and color saturation increase by 40% and 15% respectively, providing an enhanced display for color ebook and digital textbooks.
With this new technology, readers who love black and white e-readers or color e-readers can enjoy crisper text and images, along with a comfortable and easy-on-the-eyes reading experience. With the optimized module stack design, e-paper modules using this On-Cell Touch technology can be more price competitive, and the technology is applicable to both flexible and glass TFT-backplane e-paper modules.
“E Ink is committed to the ongoing research and development on e-paper materials and display modules. Most device manufacturers laminate a touch sensor on top of e-paper displays. With the integration of touch into the e-paper module, the optical performance of e-paper displays increase while driving lower a BOM (bill of materials). The new On-Cell Touch e-paper module will become a standard module product for use in digital readers and digital note taking devices, giving customers product options with a more price competitive edge,” said Dr. FY Gan, President of E Ink.
