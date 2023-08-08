E Ink media player board STM-100 slated for launch soon

Digital View has stated the media player board for E Ink displays which they have been working on for some time is now in the final stages of development. With this, the board, STM-100, is also set to enter the production phase soon. The US-based company stated they are targeting the digital signage segment that employs E Ink displays which are largely designed to show still images. More specifically, the board can be used for media conversion and formatting, log file recording and reporting, and power management functions.

Also, designed as it is for e-paper displays, it’s only natural the media player board has been conceptualized to have ultra-low power requirements. It features the ultra-low standby power mode specifically for use with e-paper displays. Then there are add-on modules available that can pair with the main STM-100 board and can provide cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity. It comes with four USB type A ports and can connect to up to four Digital View e-paper controller boards.

The US-based Digital View further stated the STM-100 media player board can be paired with E Ink panels of all sizes while being compatible with Digital View E Ink controller boards or driver boards. Specifically, the STM-100 is designed to be paired with EPM-050 for pairing with 13.3-inch monochrome E Ink panels, EPM-050C for 13.3-inch Kaleido color E Ink panels, EPM-050 for 25.3-inch and 28-inch E Ink panels, and finally the EPM-050 for larger 31.2-inch and 42-inch monochrome E Ink panels.

The board is slated for launch around the third quarter of 2023 though no specific launch dates have been revealed yet.