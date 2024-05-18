E Ink Showcased e-Tile and Other e-Paper Display at Display Week Event

E Ink showcased its ‘e-tile’ display at the Display Week in Los Angeles last week, the website DisplayDaily reported. The solar-powered e-Tile display comprising of a 2 x 4-inch e-paper display is unique in that these can function independently or can be coupled with up to 96 such ‘e-tile’ segments to make for a single large e-paper display. Each of the display segments can be controlled independently or made to function as a single large display. Each of the display segments communicates via 802.xx wireless protocol.

E Ink also showcased a 5-tile display comprising of 5 single e-tile displays outside its booth. The panel displayed content that scrolled across it and could be controlled via a smartphone. Also, it is solar-powered, the display drew power from the ambient light available at the exhibition. E Ink also stated that e-tile displays can make do with less than 1 percent of the total display space.

E Ink further stated the E Tile display happens to be a part of the company’s Dazzle technology which it had introduced earlier. E Ink had then described Dazzle technology as “the world’s largest ePaper media façade featuring 2,100 color-changing tiles of E Ink’s Prism technology.” E Ink had collaborated with Ueberall International to deploy Dazzle at San Diego International Airport’s Rental Car Center where over 2000 e-paper displays make for the world’s largest media façade made of e-paper.

The company also showcased electronic shelf labels along with other e-paper solutions for use as outdoor signage, indoor advertising, and other applications. E Ink said its smart e-paper display solutions are aimed at the healthcare, architecture, retail, and other general workplace segment. The Advanced Color ePaper or ACeP displays too were shown off at the event. Specifically, ACeP displays in the 32-inch and 13.3-inch categories were shown with 13.3-inch ACeP displays slated for launch late this year or early next.

Also on display was the 6.8-inch flexible e-paper display based on the Organic TFT (OTFT) backplane. E Ink partnered with Flexterra for the development of the OTFT backplane which is slated for the mass production of the flexible e-paper displays. New smart ESLs built in partnership with Toshiba were on display too. Measuring 1.54-inch each, the ESL can be combined to give rise to up to 11-inch display. The displays are designed to function using ambient light as energy and hence do not require any external power source.