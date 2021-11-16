E Ink Spectra 3100 technology-based 25.3-inch color electronic paper signage launched

E Ink has entered into a partnership with TPV for the development of a 25.3-inch color ePaper display that will be used in the retail and transportation industry. Also, it is the E Ink Spectra 3100 display capable of showing black, white, red, and yellow colors that would be used, which no doubt will make the signage a lot more engaging. As Technews reported, the high-contrast and high-saturation color combinations in the display can be used to highlight information of import so that it catches the attention of the viewers right away.

This can be essential in the transportation industry where information such as train or bus running info needs to be highlighted. Similarly, the red and yellow shades can be handy in highlighting product information or other promotion and offers in the retail industry. The 25.3-inch display has been piloted by system integrators such as CREA in Japan and Ledatel Group in Poland and is exploring other areas where digital signage can be put to use.

The benefits of the ePaper technology should already be well known. They are extremely power efficient and consume power only while the display refreshes. Power consumption is nil when displaying a static image. This makes it the perfect replacement for printed paper and hence can help immensely in reducing the carbon footprint.