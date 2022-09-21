E-Paper market to be valued at $4.65bn this year, could be valued at $20.34 billion by 2026

The global e-paper market is set to be worth a whopping $4.65 billion this year, ElectronicsWeekly reported citing new research by TrendForce. Among the biggest positives with the e-paper modules and which experts claim will help it reach a wider section of the market include its extremely low power requirements, causing the least eye strain along with having an equally low carbon footprint. TrendForce is also claiming an even brighter prospect for the segment, claiming a 48.1 percent year-over-year growth rate so that the segment might come to be valued at $20.34 billion by 2026.

As it is, demand for e-paper-based products such as e-readers, e-notes, ESLs, and such is on the rise, and the same is expected to reach even higher proportions in the coming months and years. Also, it is E Ink that is set to be the biggest beneficiary of the above trend, considering that it happens to be the biggest supplier of e-paper modules, E Ink films, electronic shelf label, and other related products.

Another huge advantage of E Ink is that it has forged strategic partnerships with various manufacturers such as Qingyue Technology, Yes Optoelectronics, and Jiangxi Xingtai Technology, to name a few. With these alliances, E Ink aims to ‘develop and promote e-paper industrialization, technology sharing, and utilizing manufacturing and market advantages to expand the scope of e-paper application in the Chinese market.’

A sharp rise in demand for e-paper modules has also prompted E Ink to set up two new factories in Guanyin (Taiwan) and Yangzhou (China) while setting up a pair of new production lines at its Hsinchu factory. Besides, the company has also taken to expanding 4 production lines in its factory in Hsinchu where it is expanding its operations from the initial 2 material production lines to six more production lines.