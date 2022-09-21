Will Amazon launch a new Kindle Oasis at its September 28 event?

Amazon is sending out media invites for an online event to be held on September 28 where it is expected to launch new devices, features, and services. As ZDNet stated, it is exactly on this date last year that Amazon introduced a bunch of new hardware such as the new Echo and Alexa devices, Amazon Astro, and the Ring, among others. All of this had led to speculation as to what the company might have on offer this year though many believe a new Oasis could be one of them.

It has been late-2017 when the present Kindle Oasis was first revealed, which means a new model is very much overdue. Amazon launched a new refreshed Oasis in 2019 though that is just the old Oasis with the addition of only one feature – adjustable warm lighting. Meanwhile, it currently is the only model in the current Kindle line-up to have physical page turn buttons, which is a big draw for those who prefer such manual controls. As such, it is going to be interesting to see if Amazon continues with the same on a future version of Oasis. However, what seems a surety is that the upcoming Oasis will have a USB Type-C port given that Amazon has included the same on even the base entry-level Kindle as well. Who knows, a color e-reader with stylus support or maybe an e-note device too could be in the offing.

Does that mean you should hold back on purchasing a new Kindle Oasis if you have been planning to do so? That would be the most sensible thing to do under the circumstances as a new Oasis getting launched can’t be ruled out entirely. The present model has already started to look dated in the face of the new Paperwhite versions and a new one with updated specs and features is the only thing that perhaps can do justice to the flagship Kinde spot. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait for long to get to know all about it as the suspense would last only about a week more. Stay tuned!