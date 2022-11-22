ePaper Displays Selected for World Cup 2022

Papercast has deployed ePaper displays to support the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The contract is believed to be one of the largest single ePaper deployments in the world. Featuring E Ink technology, Papercast’s displays provide real-time passenger information and wayfinding as part of critical infrastructure to transport the anticipated 1.5 million visitors between eight state-of-the-art stadiums across five cities.

Qatar’s mass public transport system – which comprises metro, tram and bus services – will help fans and tournament organisers to travel seamlessly between stadiums, hotels and tourist attractions. The provision of live wayfinding and travel information on digital displays is crucial in facilitating passenger flow, and the preference for e-paper technology supports the tournament’s sustainability strategy – to build a sustainable legacy that contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Papercast is the leading global provider of battery and solar powered e-paper passenger information displays. The company leverages its strength as a technology innovator to continually push the limits of its proprietary hardware and software, while incorporating components from category leaders where it makes sense – such as the electronic paper screens from inventor E Ink. Perfect for outdoor signage due to its excellent sunlight visibility, Papercast displays can withstand extreme temperatures and can operate on solar powered batteries due to its industry leading power efficiency. Completely stand-alone, the displays can be easily installed ‘off-the-grid’ within hours.