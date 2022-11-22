The LAMY Safari Twin is a new 2-in-1 with EMR and a fountain pen

Lamy is well-known for high quality fountain pens and they have dabbled with WACOM EMR pens, with the Lamy Al-Star. Lamy has just released their first 2-in-1, a EMR pen that you can use on virtually any e-note in the world and also a traditional fountain pen, which can be used to write in notebooks, or paper. This is a really compelling product that gives you the best of both worlds and is entirely unique and multifunctional. You can purchase one today Lamy website for $70.00 USD.

The construction of the pen is plastic with a very nice ergonomic grip, the clip is made of metal and the overall color scheme is black. Lamy is utilizing a twist style mechanism to switch between the EMR stylus and the traditional foundation pen. You twist the sides in a 180 degree angle and it will switch between the different pens. The writing pen is normally good for about a year, before you need to buy the replace it with a Lamy M21 Black refill. The Wacom layer has 4,096 degrees of pressure sensativity, so the harder you press, the thicker the lines will become. It is also wireless and battery-free, so there is no need to charge it.