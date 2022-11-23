Kobo e-readers are on sale for Black Friday

Kobo is having a respectable sale for some of their e-readers. If you have been wanting to buy one, likely they won’t be this low until Boxing Day. Kobo is guaranteeing that they will all ship out really soon, so they will be in your hands in a couple of days. This is solid if customers are buying them for a gift or maybe just upgrading their older models to something more current.

In the United States you can beat the holiday rush and save $20 on Kobo Libra 2 until December 1st. With support for Kobo Audiobooks, and FREE shipping. Save $40 on Kobo Elipsa during Black Friday! Bundled with Kobo Stylus and a SleepCover, it’s your complete note-taking package. If you are looking to buy a premium e-reader, save $30 on Kobo Sage during Black Friday! It’s their most immersive eReader, with every feature at your fingertips.

Meanwhile, in Canada, save $20 on Kobo Libra 2 until December 1st. With support for Kobo Audiobooks, and FREE shipping. Save $30 on Kobo Sage during Black Friday! It’s their most immersive eReader, with every feature at your fingertips. Save $40 on Kobo Elipsa during Black Friday! Bundled with Kobo Stylus and a SleepCover, it’s your complete note-taking package.

