Pubu launches Pubook e-reader with 7.8-inch E Ink Carta display

The Taiwan-based e-book platform has now come up with its own e-reader in the form of Pubook. Pubu said the new Pubook comes across as a closed system e-reader device having a 7.8-inch E Ink Carta display having 300 PPI resolution. The company said the 7.8-inch sized display makes it ideal for reading both texts based as well graphic rich content such as comics or manga. Pubu also said they have emphasized a lot to offer the highest possible refresh rate though there is also the option to choose the refresh rate that you feel is best. Plus, the display also offers warm and cold lighting to allow for the most optimized reading experience.

Under the hood lies a 1.8 GHz Quad Core processor that works in tandem with 2 gigs of memory and 64 GB of native storage. Power comes from a 3000 mAh battery which should last a couple of weeks comfortably. There is a USB Type-C port for data transfer roles or for charging the device. The e-reader support both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. That way, one can easily pair compatible headphones and such to listen to audiobooks.

The e-reader comes with a metallic chassis having a frosted glass back cover which the company said will allow for a premium feel while being easy to hold and operate as well. It won’t act as a fingerprint magnet and hence keep the e-reader clean and fresh at all times. The device weighs 270 grams and has comparatively thinner bezels on all sides save for a slightly thickish chin. Pubu said the Pubook e-reader comes bundled with a smart leather cover with sleep, and wake functions. Plus, the cover can also be folded to make the Pubook stand upright so that it can be read in hands-free mode.

The Pubook is currently on pre-order via the company’s retail site for NT7,490.

