Hanshow’s Four-Color E Ink ePaper Displays

Image credit: hanshow

Hanshow’s ePaper display technology brings versatility to electronic shelf labels (ESL) and retail signages with four colors, including black, white, yellow, and red. Hanshow, a leading provider of top-notch electronic shelf labels, uses four-particle E Ink Spectra™ 3100 for the new ePaper display technology.

ESL tags and other digital retail solutions benefit retailers, including system-wide pricing, clear price messages to customers, and labor-free updates. These solutions make the staff more productive by reallocating their time to engage with shoppers. It helps optimize service quality, enhance the shopping experience, and as a result, drive more sales to retailers.

Since 2013, Hanshow ESLs have deployed the E Ink three-particle system. The new four-particle electronic ink system offers more vibrant colors and rich content for in-store ESL. In addition to new colors, Hanshow has improved SpectraTM 3100 with an expanded temperature range for yellow and red states to fit in different store environments.

Hanshow is committed to helping retailers achieve efficiency, waste reduction, and sustainability through its digital solutions. The company has recently joined the United Nations Global Compact to advance sustainability and corporate responsibility. Hanshow has also partnered with the ePaper Industry Alliance, founded in part by E Ink, to advance its paperless technology, helping fulfill the explosive demand for electronic shelf labels.

