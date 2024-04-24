Himax and E Ink collaborate for innovative smart retail solution

Himax Technologies and E Ink Holdings have joined forces to unveil a groundbreaking smart retail solution at Touch Taiwan 2024, Digital Display reported. This collaboration integrates Himax’s WiseEye ultralow power AI sensing with E Ink’s electronic paper displays, targeting the retail signage and display markets.

The technology merges Himax’s WiseEye, a power-efficient AI sensing platform, with E Ink’s electronic paper displays, offering a unique solution for retail environments. WiseEye is designed to operate at ultra-low power levels, making it perfect for battery-powered AIoT devices.

The WiseEye platform supports various essential functions such as motion sensing, human presence detection, people counting, face detection, and speech recognition. These capabilities are crucial for predictive maintenance, condition monitoring, asset tracking, and occupancy detection, emphasizing power efficiency, bandwidth optimization, and privacy.

The first-generation WiseEye Module comprises the WE1 AI processor and HM01B0 Always-On Sensor (AoS) camera, offering a compact design measuring only 12.5 mm x 17.0 mm x 2.45 mm. It features a 22-pin FPC connector, ensuring easy attachment to device boards for swift system integration.

This innovative technology revolutionizes the retail landscape by automatically adjusting display content based on customer proximity and behavior, enabling personalized marketing strategies. Additionally, it facilitates improved inventory management and provides valuable insights into customer traffic patterns and preferences.

The collaboration between Himax Technologies and E Ink Holdings signifies a significant step forward in enhancing the retail experience through cutting-edge technology. Retailers can now harness the power of AI and electronic paper displays to create engaging and personalized shopping environments for their customers.