InkPalm Plus Mini e-reader with 5.84-inch E Ink display launched

Another day and another new e-ink device to come our way. It is the new inkPalm Plus ink screen electronic paper book that has just been launched in China. The device comes with a 5.84-inch E Ink display having a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. It also features 24-level cold and warm dual-color temperature reading lights. Keeping things moving is a 2250 mAh battery which the makers said will allow for 30 days pf standby time or 6000 continuous page turns. The device runs Android 11 and allows the installation of third-party apps as well.

Under the hood, the e-reader features a 1.8 GHz quad-core A55 processor that is coupled to 2 GB of memory and 64 GB of storage. The device has a dimension of 158.9mm x 78.65mm x 6.9mm and weighs only 140 grams. The e-reader comes with a USB Type-C port and supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity.

On the whole, the inkPalm Plus ink e-reader comes across as a compact e-reader device that you can carry in your pockets. With Android 11 onboard, you can install the e-reader app of your choice and continue with your reading anytime anywhere. However, it is currently on sale only in China while it is priced at 999 yuan.

