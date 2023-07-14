Inkplate 5 e-paper display with fast refresh rate for DIY enthusiasts

Introducing the Inkplate 5, a remarkable 5.2-inch e-paper display that harnesses the power of ePaper technology. Equipped with an ESP32 microcontroller, it offers seamless Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Users have the freedom to develop their own applications or, as TechBang reported, take advantage of a variety of existing software options. With its open-source hardware design, customization becomes a breeze.

At the heart of the Inkplate 5 lies the ESP32 microcontroller, complemented by a 5.2-inch e-paper display boasting a resolution of 960 x 540 pixels. One of its standout features is its lightning-fast update speed, with partial screen updates completed in just 0.19 seconds. Even for full-screen updates, it takes no more than 1.02 seconds, significantly enhancing its ability to display information. Thanks to its power-saving capabilities, combined with a 1200 mAh battery, it can run for several months, making it an ideal choice for creating information panels.

Moreover, Inkplate 5 offers versatility in content display. It can showcase data and images stored on a microSD card, as well as facilitate data transfer through a USB Type-C cable or wirelessly via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Its extensive connectivity options ensure seamless integration.

Developers will appreciate that Inkplate 5 is compatible with popular development environments such as Arduino and Micropython. It also provides multiple GPIO pins, simplifying the connection with external devices and sensors, thereby enabling the creation of diverse applications. For beginners seeking a more straightforward experience, they can explore existing applications and opt for the convenience of purchasing the pre-made enclosure and battery provided by the development team, eliminating the need for 3D printing.

As for its availability, the Inkplate 5 is expected to hit store shelves on November 30, 2023. The bare board version will retail for $79 USD, while the version including the enclosure and battery will be priced at $99 USD.