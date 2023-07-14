Kindle Paperwhite Kids bundle is not the preferred option anymore. Here’s why

While most of us remained engrossed with the way the Amazon Prime Day event played out, there have been some interesting changes introduced behind the scenes with none getting an inkling of the same.

As first noticed by Nathan of the e-Book Reader Blog, Amazon increased the price of the Kindle Paperwhite Kids bundle by $10 on the sly so that it now costs $169, up from the $159 that it was priced earlier. Now, the Paperwhite with 8 gis of storage was priced at $139. This applies to the model with ads shown on the lock screen while the same without ads came for $159.

So, anyone who’d like to buy an ad-free Kindle Paperwhite model would rather buy the Kindle Paperwhite Kids bundle rather than the normal version given that it offers several benefits over the normal Paperwhite for adults. The kid’s version included a free cover as well as a two-year replacement warranty. Also of course, there weren’t any ads shown on the lock screen either.

Unfortunately, that isn’t the scenario anymore as the entry-level 8 GB model has been done away with. Even the page for the 8 GB Kindle Paperwhite Kids bundle isn’t there anymore, which likely points to the change being irreversible. The particular model shouldn’t be expected to be back anytime soon.

That again isn’t the only change to be seen as the kid’s model will also be displaying ads henceforth. That however is going to be the case if you choose to exit the kids mode while getting back to an ad-free environment will require shelling out an additional $20. All of this also finds mention in the FAQ page for the Kindle Paperwhite for kids which means this is the new norm that we need to get used to.

As Nathan pointed out, Amazon had done something similar with the 2022 model of the Kindle Paperwhite for kids. Also, it’s likely Amazon will stop selling the 8 GB model altogether, highlighting the 16 GB model instead which costs $10 more.