Google Reading Insights will let you keep a tab on your kid’s reading habits

Summer is here which means schools are off and it’s time to relax and have fun with the kids. This is also when you can let the child inculcate the habit of reading e-books or listening to an audiobook. After all, nothing perhaps is better than letting them loose on a literary journey, something that they will perhaps be thankful to you for the rest of their life.

That said, it is also important for you to have an idea of what stuff they are reading given how easy it is these days to have access to inappropriate content. Fortunately, Google has us covered with its new Reading Insights feature which essentially is a tool that the parents can use to keep a tab on what their wards are up to, be it the choice of titles or the progress they are making with a particular title.

Google said the feature is conveniently available in the Family Link app, clubbed with other tools that let parents keep an eye on what their kids are up to in the online space.

Among the information that the new Reading Insights feature will have include what the kids have been reading lately, what they have read the most, how often they are reading, or how much of a particular title they have read so far. This way, parents will have a complete picture of their kid’s literary habits. All of the above should work with audiobook titles too.

This comes on the back of the Reading Practice tool that Google introduced earlier. For those who might need an introduction to the Reading Practice feature, it is quite what the name points to, that is serving as a means for the kids to do some practice with their reading. In other words, it will help the kids pick up reading as well as vocabulary skills so that they are introduced to new words and phrases, brushing their English language skills in the process.

In fact, Google can be your one-stop solution when it comes to taking care of your kid’s requirements while also keeping them entertained. That can be via Google Play Pass where you will have ad-free access to hundreds of apps and games at affordable rates. Then there is the Google Play Family Library that will let you share things like apps, games, movies, books, and so on with up to five members of the family easily. Turn to Google Play Kids Educational Feature on the Google blog for more on this.