Inkplate 6 Motion with 6-inch E Ink Display Launched

Inkplate 6 Motion happens to be the newest member of the Inkplate family of wireless e-paper displays. Manufactured by Soldered Electronics, the new Inkplate 6 Motion comes across as a compact e-paper display unit powered by an STMicroelectronics dual-core STM32H743 microcontroller while there also is an ESP32-C3 that serves as a secondary processor. Further, as cnx-software.com stated, the Inkplate 6 Motion comes with 2 GB of memory along with 32 GB of storage, with the option to add more storage via microSD cards.

The 6-inch monochrome display otherwise has a partial screen refresh rate of 11fps which ensures a better quality display with less of ghosting effect. The display has a resolution of 1024 x 758 pixels which leads to a pixel density of 212 PPI. The module comes with several ports for wired connectivity, including a USB-C port. Besides this, it also supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections as well.

Sensors onboard include a motion detection sensor, a rotary encoder that ensures quick navigation, and a gravitational accelerometer with a gyroscope for tracking device orientation. All of this makes the Inkplate 6 Motion well-suited for a variety of projects which can be a dynamic information board, a digital art frame, or even a compact and handy e-reader as well.

Programing the Inkplate 6 MOTION is easy as it is just a few lines of code that is needed for the same. It can be manipulated via open-source development tools such as Arduino IDE, MicroPython, Adafruit GFX, Home Assistant, and ESPHome. Also, much like others in the Inkplate family, the Inkplate 6 MOTION too is open source, something that applies to both its hardware and software.

The Inkplate 6 MOTION is priced at $169, which applies to only the display. The display together with the enclosure will cost $189. Adding a battery to the mix will make the cost go up to $199. Shipping is free anywhere in the US though for the rest of the world, there is a flat $12 shipping fee applicable. The Inkplate 6 MOTION debuted on Crowd Supply and has already raced past its funding goal of $10,000. Shipping is slated to start on September 19, 2024.