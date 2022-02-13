Inkplate 6COLOR 5.8-inch ePaper display on offer for $99

Inkplate 6COLOR is a 5.8-inch color e-paper display that comes with 7 colors. As the site cnx-software reported, the Inkplate 6COLOR can be programmed with either Arduino IDE or MicroPython while the integrated dual-core ESP32 WiSoC microcontroller allows for Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth LE 4.0 connectivity.

The display meanwhile has a resolution of 600 x 448 pixels which translates to 128 DPI and supports seven colors – Black, White, Red, Yellow, Blue, Green, and Orange. However, while the ability to display colors is great, it comes with a few compromises. Those include a vastly reduced resolution as the corresponding grayscale version of the same comes with a resolution of 1024 x 758 pixels.

Another casualty with the color display is the refresh rate, which, as has been tested by Inkplate, stands at 10 to 11 seconds. That is insanely long, more so when the grayscale display refreshes in just 1.5 seconds. Yet another drawback with the colored version is that it does not support partial updates, something that the grayscale models do.

The Inkplate 6COLOR otherwise shares a lot of similarities with the grayscale displays. These include the presence of a USB Type-C port for charging or data transfers and a microSD card slot. There are 3x capacitive touch pads, as well as power and user/wake push-buttons, present too as is a Li-ion battery charger. For software, the Inkplate 6COLOR comes with a MicroPython module that supports the rendering of texts, images, and line art. Plus, it supports Arduino libraries too.

The Inkplate 6COLOR is on offer at Crowd Supply where it has a funding target of $9000, a target that has already been surpassed. It comes in two versions, the bare-basics versions which are priced at $99 while the same enclosed within a 3D printed casing will cost $119. Both prices are inclusive of shipping costs in the US though an additional $8 will be charged for shipping worldwide. Shipping starts around mid-September 2022.