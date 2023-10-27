Is there any E-Ink Tablet with microSD?

One of our readers reached out with this question. So, we decided to write this post.

From my research, I think “Meebook P6 6-inch E Ink Tablet” would be an appropriate suggestion. This 6-inch E-ink tablet from Meebook comes with many advancements, such as an upgraded screen, an improved Android version, and many more upgrades. It also features an SD card slot that allows you to expand the tablet’s memory with an added memory capacity of 256 GB. Click here to read the full review of the Meebook P6 E Link tablet.

With the tablet’s expandable memory, you can save a huge amount of data to your tablet. For instance, you can store many heavily sized movies and other files on this device. Adding this to the fact that Meebook P6 has an E Ink screen, this device is sure to boost your viewing and phone-using experience. It is worth noting that E Ink screens are easy for the user’s eyes. These screens can be conveniently used both indoors and outdoors, even in the brightest sunlight. Because they are easy on the eyes, the Meebook P6 tablet is ideal to read or use at night.

In addition, the Meebook P6 runs Google Android 8.1 Go. So, you can fully access Google Play and download millions of free as well as paid apps on your E-Ink tablet. Simply attach your Google Account, and you can access any app you want.

Aside from the Meebook, the Onyx Boox Page, Onyx Boox Palma, and the new Note Air 3C also have SD cards. Onyx has multiple other models with an SD.

We hope this answers the question in the title. Dear readers, we are looking forward to your suggestions. Kindly write in the comment below.