Bigme Read now available to buy via Amazon for $109

Bigme has a nice handy e-book reader to offer in the form of the Bigme Read. It comes with a 6-inch e-book display which makes it portable enough to be put just about anywhere, be it a handbag or maybe even your pockets as well, more so when it weighs just about 170 grams. Also, post its launch weeks back, the good news here is that the Bigme Read is now available to buy via Amazon for $109 with no shipping charges applicable.

Apart from the price which easily makes it among the cheapest e-book reader around, the other nice thing with the Bigme Read is that it comes installed with Android 11 and provides access to the Play Store. That way, you can have all the apps you can think of though the installed 1 GB RAM can be a constraint in running many an Android app. It supports a wide range of e-book formats including the more common TXT, EPUB, PDF, FB2, ZIP, PRC, MOBI, DOC, DOCX, and AZW, to name a few.

Also, the 6-inch E Ink Carta display offers a resolution of 212 PPI. This might be adequate when viewed in isolation but is definitely a few pixels less than the likes of, say the Onyx Boox Poke 5 which offers a crisper 300 PPI display. That said, the Poke 5 is also $50 more than the Bigme Read. The Read comes with a frontlight feature with adjustable color temperature so that you can have the most optimum reading experience in almost any lighting conditions. The Read also comes with a physical home button at the bottom.

Meanwhile, other features of the Bigme Read include an integrated 32 GB storage with the option to add another 1 TB of space via microSD cards. That amount of storage is going to be enough to hold an insane number of books and audiobooks, perhaps more than one can ever imagine. Otherwise, it’s a 1.8 GHz quad-core processor that powers the e-reader. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0 and USB-C.