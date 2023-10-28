Kindle Scribe jailbreak is now available

Jailbreaking a device has its own pros and cons. While many prefer to continue with the stock device, the more adventurous types are likely to opt for a jailbreak solution. For those who fall into the latter category, here is some good news – there is a jailbreak available for the Kindle Scribe. As is usual with almost all jailbroken devices, the Kindle Scribe in such a state is supposed to open up features and properties hitherto unavailable in the standard form.

As a user by the name RangeFlee mentioned on Reddit, one of the biggest positives of a jailbroken Kindle Scribe is its ability to host the KOReader app which is known to be excellent in reflowing PDF files. Another advantage you have here is that you can do all of your e-book management using Calibre bypassing the usual Amazon offering on this.

Similarly, other benefits you can have once you have jailbroken your Kindle Scribe include the ability to add a custom screensaver on the lock screen, something many would like to have on their Kindle devices. Further, gone would be the restriction to install any third-party apps of your choice. As it is, the Kindle Scribe boasts of some nice hardware specs even though the device lacks many of the features its competitors have come to offer. Maybe developers would be enticed to offer apps that can make the most of the hardware features the Scribe comes to offer, including the stylus.

While all of this is fine, here comes the statutory warning – jailbreaking the Scribe entails losing all guarantee obligations Amazon owes to you. Plus, the devices will also lose out on resale value as well.

Meanwhile, here is the LanguageBreak software jailbreak that its developers claim applies to any Kindle running 5.16.2.1.1 or lower.