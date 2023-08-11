Key2success Announces Optimized Digital Planner For Their E-ink Tablets

Image credit: brandenbodendorfer

Key2Success has announced the re-optimization of their digital planner for e-ink tablets with more efficient features and overall user experience. With this new edition, the planner is likely to be perfect for those who use e-readers like Amazon Scribe and Onyx Boox. The company has worked on the digital planner to create a new edition that ensures an overall efficient performance.

It has decreased the storage requirement and added adequate space for files/applications while keeping the overall functionality intact. Other than the storage customisation, users are also likely to access smooth navigation and other operations for a top-notch performance.

A useful thing about the planner is that it’s available in both landscape and portrait positions. Also, users are allowed to choose their start day (Sunday or Monday) at their convenience.

With this new edition, Branden Bodendorfer assures an intuitive and coherent overall planning journey. Also, the upgraded design delivers good accessibility, productivity, and overall organization to the users.

In their announcement post, Key2success has mentioned how with their 2024 edition, they aim to emerge a “broader audience of digital planner users.” The whole approach is to warrant a seamless and enjoyable planning experience.

According to the official website of Key2Success Planner, it’s a planning system that efficiently works to ensure seamless goal achievement. It’s ideal for offering all sorts of management, whether daily, weekly, or monthly for a successful professional life. The planner establishes four key development areas, that is, community, self, relationship, and career.

For their efficient features, Key2Success Planner has been commonly preferred by users lately. It was founded by Branden Bodendorfer and has conquered the world of digital planners. Whether you are a professional or a student, the planner on the e-ink tablets is suitable for everyone to meet their requirements.

To get more details on the planner, you can visit their official website.