Large-sized color e-paper display takes centerstage at Touch Taiwan 2024

e-Paper display is becoming larger and more colorful, something that has been amply evident at this year’s Touch Taiwan event. Take for instance the 88-inch large color e-paper display that was showcased at the event by Yuantai for the first time ever. It wasn’t a single large continuous display though, comprising instead of half a dozen 31.5-inch E Ink Spectra 6 displays. As TechNews reported, each of the individual E Ink Spectra 6 displays has extremely narrow bezels measuring just 2 mm. That way, with all the component displays pieced together, it seemed like a single large 88-inch display.

The company also had on display two other large-sized e-paper displays based on the Kaleido 3 color e-paper display technology. One of the displays is a 61-inch large outdoor signage and the other is an even larger 72-inch large banner signage. Such displays are envisaged for use as real-time information display solutions such as retail advertising or as traffic lights. Yuantai which is taking part in the Touch Taiwan event this year said they have four color e-paper products in the production line right now which include the Kaleido 3 and Spectra color e-paper.

However, for Yuantai, the challenge lies in improving yield to meet the demand for the large-sized color e-paper displays which it is anticipating will outpace that of small e-paper in the future. The other challenge is to ensure a robust supply chain to cater to the large-sized display segment. Worth mentioning, the supply chain for small e-paper displays has already reached a level of maturity, something that is yet to be seen with large-sized displays. With over 100 small-size e-paper module production lines, production capacity starts at 500K per month.

Yuantai is pinning its hopes on the timely completion of its Hsinchu factory office building to achieve a higher yield of large e-paper displays. The company is hoping this will let it meet future demand for large-sized e-paper displays.